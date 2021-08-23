Roy Keane pinpoints Man United failings after 1-1 draw at Southampton

Roy Keane accused Manchester United of lacking quality in midfield after their 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils ended up having to settle for a point in their second Premier League game of the season after Mason Greenwood cancelled out Fred’s own goal from the first half.

Manchester United failed to click into gear and find a winner despite dominating possession and having far more shots on goal than the hosts.

Manchester United legend Keane felt that Southampton deserved credit for their performance, but he also claimed that it was obvious that the Red Devils were lacking quality in the middle of the park.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Keane said: “There was certainly one or two question marks.

“I go back to the lads in the middle of the park, not enough creativity, not enough quality. United will be disappointed with a draw but Southampton deserve credit.”

Manchester United, who are now fifth in the Premier League table after taking four points from their opening two games, will now focus on their preparations for their trip to face Wolves in the top flight on Sunday.

The Red Devils finished in second place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season.

