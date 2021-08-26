Man United urged to make this ‘perfect’ signing before the deadline

Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sign the “perfect” Yves Bissouma from Brighton before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having concluded deals for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United continue to be linked with a number of potential inbound transfers ahead of the close of the summer transfer window at the end of the month.

Brighton midfielder Bissouma has been linked with a possible move away from the south coast club in recent weeks after his impressive performances in recent seasons in the Premier League.

Now, former Manchester United star Parker has urged the Red Devils to consider making a move for Bissouma this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Parker said: “If Manchester United are going to make one or two signings before the end of the transfer window at least get one central midfield player. I think Yves Bissouma would be perfect.

“Get somebody who knows the Premier League, has played really well since he’s been in the Premier League, plays well in big games for his club when they have them coming up and Bissouma comes to mind.

“He’s been doing it week in, week out. He knows the Premier League.

“He is athletic, good with the ball at his feet and he doesn’t seem to want to typecast himself as a defensive midfield player.

“He’s willing to go forward as well and become an attacking midfield player.

“He’s a midfield player from a previous generation when midfield players were called box-to-box. For example Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Paul Ince.”

Bissouma scored one goal in 36 games for Brighton in the Premier League last season, and he has notched up one assist in two games in the top flight so far this term.

Manchester United will take on Wolves on Sunday afternoon as they aim to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-1 draw at Southampton at the weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip