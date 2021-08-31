Raphael Varane sends message to Man United fans about Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Raphael Varane has revealed his delight at seeing Manchester United complete a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer.

The Red Devils have agreed a deal to bring the Portugal international back to the club from Juventus as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolstered his attacking options.

Ronaldo is getting ready to return to Manchester United 12 years after he initially left the club to sign for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2009.

Varane and Ronaldo played together during their successful spells at the Spanish club and they are now set to link up with one another again at Old Trafford.

And the 28-year-old French defender has revealed his delight at seeing Ronaldo agree a deal to return to Manchester United this summer.

Asked to give his verdict on Manchester United’s move for Ronaldo, Varane told MUTV: “I am very happy.

“He’s a legend and all players can learn when you play with him.

“It’s a great help for all players, for all young players, and of course he never stops scoring goals, so he will help the team.”

Ronaldo could be in line to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Newcastle United in their next Premier League game after the international break on 11 September.

