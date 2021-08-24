Lee Sharpe names the signing he’d like to see Man United make

Lee Sharpe says he would like to see Manchester United complete a deal to sign Jamie Vardy before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been relatively busy in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having brought in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, as well as veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Manchester United could still make some further signings this summer before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a number of potential recruits as they aim to add to their squad further before the close of the window.

Former Manchester United star Sharpe reckons that the Red Devils are looking short of talent up front and would like them to bring in a player of Leicester City star Vardy’s stature to bolster their options in attack.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Sharpe said: “I definitely think they need another goal-scorer, I would like them to bring in another striker, a number nine, a goal scorer who can bang in 20 to 25 goals a season,

“Obviously Cavani is world-class, we know he’s not going to play every game, every minute.

“The rumour mill is still floating around about Haaland potentially coming next year so that makes you think twice about bringing someone in this summer, but if United are short anywhere, it’s in the number nine area.

“Someone like a Vardy, I don’t know if we will get Vardy, but I think he would be an ideal choice for a couple of seasons.”

Manchester United finished in second place in the table last term and were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in their second game of the season on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip