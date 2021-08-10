Frank Lampard makes claim about Man United and Liverpool FC ahead of new season

Frank Lampard is convinced that Manchester United and Liverpool FC will be among the main challengers for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils are looking to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this term after having fallen short last season, when they ended up second and 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their third-placed finish last season as they look to try and wrestle the Premier League trophy back from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Chelsea FC are also set to begin their first full season under new manager Thomas Tuchel after he was brought in as Lampard’s replacement back in January.

The Blues are set to wrap up the signing of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and they are also thought to be on the lookout for further signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Asked whether the Premier League title race is set to come down to a straight shootout between Chelsea FC and Manchester City, Lampard replied: “No, I don’t think you can discount Manchester United.

“They were not far off last year and they’ve gone again and I think brought in really impressive signings.

“And I think Liverpool will be the same. They missed huge players through injury for a big part of last season and the year before they were one of the best teams we’ve seen in the Premier League.

“So you definitely can’t discount those as much as you can’t discount the teams pushing those from beneath or just behind.

“Leicester, we saw them win at the weekend, West Ham have improved greatly, Aston Villa – they’ve lost Jack Grealish but they’re bringing in really strong players and have a stronger squad.

“So it makes for an exciting season and we’ll see [what happens].”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday. Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will travel to Norwich City in their Premier League opener.

