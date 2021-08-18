Anthony Martial does not think that it will take long for Raphael Varane to adapt to life at Manchester United.

The defender was paraded in front of a packed Old Trafford on Saturday before Manchester United’s win over Leeds United after his transfer from Real Madrid was finally confirmed.

The 28-year-old French defender has been training with his new team-mates this week at Carrington as he looks to earn a starting spot for this weekend’s trip to Southampton in the Premier League.

Martial, 25, knows Varane well from their time spent together on international duty with France.

And the Manchester United attacker is convinced that Varane will not take long to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League with the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Martial said: “Varane, I know already, of course.

“And the skillset he has, I know he will bring a lot to our team, in addition to his long experience, so we are all really delighted with these two new players we have.

“Varane is a big-time player. I don’t think he will need too much time to adapt to his new environment, but I’m there for him for whatever little help or advice he may need.

“He has all his experience, he’s a player who has won a lot during the time of his career at Real Madrid and also in the French national team.

“So I am sure he will bring all his powers, as he really is a top player and I know things are going to go well for him here at United.”

Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1 in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils could still bring in some further new signings before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip