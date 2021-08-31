Paul Pogba has described Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood as the best finisher he has ever played with.

The teenager once again showcased his talent in front of goal on Sunday when he hit the winner for the Red Devils in their 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Greenwood, 19, has already scored three goals in three games for Manchester United in the Premier League this season and he will be hoping to continue that form as the Red Devils look to challenge for the top-flight title.

The England international scored seven goals and made two assists in the Premier League last term and he will be looking to gain inspiration from the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this summer.

Now, Pogba has admitted that he is a huge admirer of the English youngster and his talent in front of goal.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Pogba said: “Mason, I think he’s more left-footed, he dribbles more with his left but to shoot he shoots with both.

“His finishing is unreal, he’s the best finisher I’ve seen, trained with.

“He’s the youngest but he’s just unbelievable and I hope he score more goals and improve and win titles.

“He’s very young and very talented and I want to push him even better.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United on 11 September.

