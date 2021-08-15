Paul Merson claims Man United have made the signing of the summer

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United have made the signing of the summer by landing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid – and he is tipping the defender to transform the Red Devils into Premier League title contenders.

Varane, 28, was paraded in front of a packed Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Leeds United.

The defender has signed an initial four-year deal to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025 and he could make his Premier League debut next weekend when the Red Devils take on Southampton away from home.

Manchester United have also spent big on bringing in England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as they look to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Former Arsenal star Merson has been highly impressed by Manchester United’s transfer business, particularly the signing of Varane from Real Madrid.

Writing in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said: “Raphael Varane will turn Manchester United into title contenders – he’s the signing of the summer in the Premier League. I think it’s as tight as it’s ever been this season and there’s four teams who could win the league.

“United weren’t one of them but Varane changes that. I think that’s a major signing.

“With all the class and experience he brings with him from Real Madrid, I think he’s going to have a massive impact.”

Manchester United romped to a 5-1 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Saturday.

