Jose Mourinho reacts to Man United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer back to Manchester United is the “perfect” deal.

The Red Devils have announced that the Portugal international will be returning to Old Trafford after they struck a deal to sign the 36-year-old from Juventus.

Ronaldo is set to return to Old Trafford 12 years after he first left the club to sign for Real Madrid back in 2009.

The attacker will be aiming to help to fire Manchester United to a Premier League title challenge this season as they aim to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Former Manchester United boss Mourinho thinks that the deal makes perfect sense for all parties.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mourinho said of the deal: “What I can say is basic, it’s logical.

“If Juventus are happy, if Ronaldo is happy and Manchester United are happy, then it’s a perfect deal.

“There is no need to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. He has made history, he has been winning trophies for the past 20 years. There is nothing more to say.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 11 September.

The Red Devils will then take on Young Boys in their first Champions League group game on 14 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip