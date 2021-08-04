Gary Neville rates Man United’s Premier League title chances

Gary Neville says Manchester United must challenge for the Premier League title next season but admits that it will be “really tough” for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has bolstered his squad in the summer transfer window with the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, and the Red Devils continue to be linked with other potential recruits ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United finished in second place and without a trophy last season as they ended up 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

The Red Devils also suffered a disappointing defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final as they missed out on some silverware.

Manchester United will be aiming to be one of the main contenders for the Premier League title next season.

Former Red Devils star Neville says that a title challenge is the target for Manchester United but he admits it will not be easy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “For me, now it’s going to be about improvement on last season.

“The Europa League final still bugs me because I think that was a moment whereby it was a stepping stone for the players. You get that medal around your neck, that feeling of winning together, that experience. It’s really important.

“We did it a few times at United where we won Carabao Cups, League Cups, FA Cups that set you on your way and that was a disappointment that one.

“So I just hope they start the season well. Last season in the league was more than acceptable as far as I’m concerned in terms of on the journey but this year they’ve got to get nearer.

“They’ve got to get close to challenging for the title and that’s going to be really tough.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

