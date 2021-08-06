Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about further Man United signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to rule out the possibility of more big-name signings at Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having agreed deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in recent weeks, as well as a move for goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Solskjaer is looking to bolster his squad as he bids to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

As expected, Manchester United continue to be linked with a host of other potential new signings this summer as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

Solskjaer has now revealed that he has been delighted by Manchester United’s moves for both Sancho and Varane and has refused to rule out other potential big-name arrivals at Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “Anything from now is a bonus. I have to say that, with the two signings we’ve got, we’ve strengthened where we wanted to strengthen.

“Let’s see what happens. You never know in football. Anything can happen, ins and outs.

“Transfer-wise, we’ve done our business early. Raphael hasn’t done his medical yet but that should be OK. I’m very pleased with what we’ve done.”

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

The Red Devils finished in second place in the table and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip