Michael Owen reacts to Man United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Michael Owen is backing Cristiano Ronaldo to score at least 20 goals for Manchester United this season following his return to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international is set to return to Old Trafford after Manchester United agreed a blockbuster transfer to re-sign the 36-year-old from Juventus.

Ronaldo returns to the club after having initially left to join Real Madrid back in 2009 for a then world-record transfer fee.

The attacker will be hoping to help fire Manchester United towards the Premier League title this season as they look to wrestle the trophy away from Manchester City.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen feels that Ronaldo still has enough in his tank to cut it at the highest level and he is tipping him to be a big success at Old Trafford.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on Friday, Owen said: “Manchester United need a centre-forward who can bang in 25-plus goals a season – they haven’t had that for a while.

“He’s not a signing to appease the fans, he will be playing in all the big games. He definitely has a year or two more in him where he can score more than 20 goals.

“If he could score 30 goals this season I would be lost for words, but I wouldn’t put anything past him, even now.”

Manchester United are currently preparing to take on Wolves in their next Premier League game at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will host Newcastle United on 11 September after the international break.

