Paul Merson makes prediction about Man United this season

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United could be “dark horses” to win the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils are currently gearing up for the new campaign after having spent big on new signings this summer by securing the services of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United ended up in second place in the Premier League and without a trophy last season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be expected to guide his team to trophy challenges on multiple fronts this season.

The Red Devils will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds this weekend, and they will begin their Champions League group stage campaign in a few weeks.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Manchester United could well be one of the main teams to challenge for the Champions League trophy this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “I’ve gone for Manchester United as one of the top five contenders for the Champions League this season and I’ll explain why.

“I know they were knocked out in the group stages last season, but the way they play suits Champions League football more than the Premier League.

“They counter-attack as well as anyone in Europe and have a squad that has match-winners across the pitch with the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

“Sancho adds a bit more guile to the team, while Varane is an experienced defender who will not only allow them to play a higher line but also complement Harry Maguire perfectly.

“Manchester United are the biggest club in world football in my opinion, so I’m not going to call them dark-horses.

“They’ve gone almost eight years without winning the Premier League or the Champions League and that could so easily become 15 or 20 if they don’t take the initiative.

“They look like a strong team and it goes without saying that each one of their forwards, barring Edinson Cavani, are incredibly quick!

“I don’t know if Manchester United will win the Premier League title, but when you look at the way they play, they could be a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League.”

Manchester United, who have not won the Premier League title since 2013, will host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

