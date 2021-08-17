Manchester United are “relaxed” about Paul Pogba’s situation at the club despite the clock ticking down on his contract, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 28-year-old’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few months as he enters the final stages of his current contract with the Red Devils.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain having been touted as possible destinations for the midfielder.

However, the France international has remained at Old Trafford and he looks set to stay with the club for the time being at least.

Pogba underlined his importance to the Manchester United team on Saturday when he produced a sparkling performance and made four assists in the Red Devils’ 5-1 victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

According to reporter Sheth, Pogba is not in a hurry to decide his future and he looks set to stay at Old Trafford in the short term at least.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: “As far as PSG making an offer for Pogba, it’s looking increasingly unlikely in this transfer window.

“For PSG to have any chance of [Lionel] Messi and Pogba in the same window, just for one of them, I was hearing they’d need to offload and free up wage space of up to five players, so if you’re looking at two [both Messi and Pogba], you’re looking at up to 10 players to build transfer funds and pay two of the highest paid players in the history of football. That’s a big outlay in one transfer window.

“That’s not to say PSG aren’t interested. They’ll continue to keep an eye on Pogba’s situation, particularly by the end of 2021.

“If Pogba has not committed to a new contract at Manchester United then PSG know come 1 January, they can approach Pogba’s representatives.

“As far as Pogba is concerned, he is relaxed about the situation. Manchester United outwardly are relaxed about the situation. They are quite happy with Pogba’s attitude during pre season.

“There is talk of a great relationship between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pogba.”

Manchester United will take on Southampton away from home in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

