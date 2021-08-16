Gary Neville has claimed that Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United next summer when his contract expires.

The Red Devils midfielder’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal with the club.

Pogba’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning that he could potentially sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

The 28-year-old highlighted his talent on Saturday afternoon when he made four assists in a sparkling display for the Red Devils in their 5-1 win over Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Pogba, but former Manchester United star Neville seems to be convinced that the midfielder will be heading out of Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “Manchester United need one outstanding season from Paul Pogba because he’s going to leave next summer.

“I think he will enjoy this new Man United team but I do think he has an ambition to play somewhere else, his agent has told us that.

“I think right now he will be thinking: ‘I like this team but I do want to go to Real Madrid or Paris’.”

Pogba will be expecting to feature when Manchester United travel to Southampton in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

