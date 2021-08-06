Paul Pogba could be set to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window, according to reporter Julien Laurens.

The 28-year-old midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months due to his contract situation at the Premier League club.

Pogba’s current deal with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of next season and for that reason, the Red Devils are likely to be keen to resolve his future one way or the other this summer.

As things stand, the France international would be free to open pre-transfer talks with foreign clubs in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have been busy this summer and they have agreed deals to sign Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton so far.

ESPN reporter Laurens has now claimed that Pogba could be tempted to stay at Old Trafford this summer after their transfer moves signalled their ambitions.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said: “I think Pogba is happy there [at Man United].

“The fact that Varane has arrived who is one of his best friends and Sancho has arrived – and they might add more…

“He can see that [Manchester United’s ambition] so that’s why he’s not against staying – but you could also argue whether [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer is the right manager to take the team to the next level now that they’re really looking like a great team, having filled in the gaps in the starting XI.

“Maybe that could be the problem… I think Paul knows something big is being built there but anything can happen.”

Pogba was a regular fixture in the Manchester United team last season as he scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games. He also scored one goal and made one assist in four games for France at Euro 2020.

