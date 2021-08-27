Paul Pogba is backing Raphael Varane to adapt quickly to life in the Premier League with Manchester United.

The France international was brought to Old Trafford from Real Madrid earlier this month as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his options at the back.

Varane brings with him a wealth of experience at the top level, with the 28-year-old centre-half having won some of world football’s most prestigious trophies.

The defender has won three La Liga titles and the Champions League four times, was well as the 2018 World Cup with France.

Varane could be set to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when the Red Devils travel to face Wolves on Saturday night.

Pogba knows Varane well after having played with him for a number of years for the French national team, and the midfielder feels confident that it won’t take long for the defender to adapt to the rigours of English football.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Pogba said: “I think he doesn’t need me to settle in.

“He just settles in by himself. He is someone very mature, a very good guy. I think you can see he is very good with everyone already. He is really good in the changing room, which is very important in football.

“He’s a top man, a top player and brings his experience, his quality and his personality, even outside the pitch, to help the team.”

“[What does he bring?] His experience. [It’s] his experience, you know. For a young age, he’s seen it all. He has a lot of experience to give to the team.

“I think everyone can learn from him. He’s been with the best and played with the best.

“He saw all the top players and can give his advice, his personality and his experience to the team, like I said.”

Manchester United have taken four points from their opening two Premier League games.

