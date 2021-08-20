Paul Pogba remains keen on a transfer away from Manchester United and could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, according to Ian McGarry.

The 28-year-old midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal at Old Trafford.

As it stands, Pogba’s contract at the club is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning that he could potentially leave Old Trafford on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester United are thought to be keen to get the France international to commit to a new deal at Old Trafford but it remains to be seen whether Pogba will sign a new contract.

The World Cup winner showcased his talent last weekend when he produced a sparkling performance in Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford, with the midfielder setting up four of the home side’s goals.

According to McGarry, Pogba remains unconvinced about staying at Manchester United, and he would be keen on a transfer to Real Madrid in the future.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “It does remain our information here that Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola have continued to refuse the invitation of Manchester United to discuss a new contract for the player – who is out of contract one year from now – thus making him free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January if he should decide to do so.

“Pogba remains unconvinced by the Man United project in terms of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management and we know that he has ambitions to play in La Liga and specifically for Real Madrid, who would be very happy to see him walk through the door for free next summer given the current financial regulations and problems in La Liga.”

Manchester United will travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

