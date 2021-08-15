Paul Scholes is convinced that Paul Pogba will end up staying and signing a new contract at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old’s future has been a relentless source of uncertainty over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire next summer, meaning that the midfielder could potentially leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The France international highlighted his talent on Saturday lunchtime when he produced a masterclass in Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds United, with the midfielder notching up four assists for his team-mates.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Pogba before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

However, former Red Devils midfielder Scholes seems to think that the Frenchman will end up staying at Old Trafford and signing a new deal.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro, Scholes said: “I think he’ll stay. I think he will.

“When he was playing a couple of years ago in a team that wasn’t quite functioning as well as this one looks like it might do, and with the amount of attacking players he’s got, the ability he’s got, I think he’ll add a lot to this team.

“I think he’ll end up signing a new contract. If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies and that’s what he wants to do.”

Manchester United will travel to Southampton in their next Premier League game next weekend.

