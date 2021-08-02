It is “very unlikely” that Paul Pogba will sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to Ian McGarry.

The France international’s situation at Old Trafford has been a source of relentless speculation in recent months as the clock ticks down on his current deal with the Red Devils.

Pogba’s contract at Manchester United is due to expire at the end of next season and as things stand, he would be free to talk to foreign clubs about a transfer in January.

Manchester United are likely to be keen to resolve Pogba’s future one way or another this summer as they look to avoid losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

According McGarry, Pogba was offered to Real Madrid as part of the deal to sign Raphael Varane, but the Spanish club declined.

Now, McGarry has suggested that it is very unlikely that Pogba will sign a new deal with the Old Trafford club.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, McGarry said: “As we’ve spoken about already this week, Pogba is out of contract in a year’s time.

“Unless, in the very unlikely situation that he signs a new contract, next year he’ll be leaving for free.

“[The situation is highlighted by] the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not blink about Pogba being included in a possible part exchange deal for Varane with Real Madrid – but Real Madrid did not take up that invitation.”

Manchester United, who finished second in the Premier League last season, have already agreed deals to sign Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Varane this summer.

They will kick off their new campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August at Old Trafford.

