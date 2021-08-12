Paul Pogba could end up staying at Manchester United this summer, with PSG potentially cooling their interest in the midfielder after signing Lionel Messi, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Messi penned a two-year contract with the French club this week after leaving FC Barcelona on a free transfer, as PSG spent big on bringing him to Parc des Princes.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been a relentless source of speculation over the last few months, due mainly to the fact that his current contract at the club is due to expire at the end of this season.

The 28-year-old has been touted as a possible target for Paris Saint-Germain but it remains to be seen whether the French club will make a move to sign him this summer or not.

Manchester United have signalled their ambitions by wrapping up deals to sign Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer ahead of the new campaign.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Pogba may end up staying at Manchester United beyond the close of the transfer window.

Speaking on The United Stand podcast, Romano replied when asked if PSG’s deal for Messi reduces their chances of signing Pogba: “I’d never say 100 per cent against PSG because they can do everything in the market.

“As of now, I can repeat what I always said. I’ve always been told there are new chances for Pogba to stay at Manchester United this summer in terms of the strategy of the club and the strategy of the player.

“PSG’s interest is real but they never made an official bid to the club or the player. They’re not in advanced talks with Mino Raiola. I don’t see them pushing again after signing Messi.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

