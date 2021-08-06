Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has held “positive” talks with Paul Pogba following his return to Manchester United training this week.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of this season.

Pogba, 28, has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain touted as possible destinations for the midfielder.

As things stand, Pogba would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in the January transfer window if he does not agree a new deal with the Red Devils.

The France international linked up with his club team-mates this week after returning from an extended holiday following his participation in Euro 2020.

Solskjaer says he has been delighted by Pogba’s attitude since his return and says that he has already held positive talks with the former Juventus midfielder.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “I hope every player thinks this is the place to be to win trophies.

“When you sign for Manchester United, you have to rise to the challenge.

“Paul has come back and he’s fresh and he’s always such a positive boy.

“The talks I’ve had with him have all been positive.”

Pogba made three assists and scored three goals in the Premier League for Manchester United last season as they finished in second place in the table and without a trophy.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip