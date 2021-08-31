Paul Pogba sends message to Man United fans about Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Paul Pogba believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United will help the Red Devils to move up a level.

The 36-year-old Portugal international is returning to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid, after Manchester United agreed a deal to sign him from Juventus last week.

Ronaldo brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level and he will be aiming to help propel Manchester United to a Premier League title challenge this season.

The Portuguese superstar could be in line to make his first appearance for Manchester United since his return when the Red Devils take on Newcastle United in the Premier League after the international break.

Now, Red Devils midfielder Pogba has spoken of his excitement at Ronaldo’s return to the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Pogba said: “Everybody knows [what he brings].

“He’s already a legend in this club and he’s coming back, so obviously it’s huge for us, for the club. He’s going to bring his experience, his quality and obviously when he comes the level goes up.

“We’re really pleased he’s coming but the most important today is the win so when he comes we keep this mentality of winning, and keep winning.”

Pogba was speaking after he helped Manchester United to claim a 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

David De Gea also revealed his delight at Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

He said: “It’s like a dream for all the Manchester United fans, for us.

“To have him back it is going to be great, you can feel in the atmosphere. Hopefully he can bring something special as well to make the team even better. It’s great to have him.”

