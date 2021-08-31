‘A Rolls Royce’: Tim Sherwood rates Raphael Varane’s Man United debut

Tim Sherwood believes that Raphael Varane could end up having a similar impact at Manchester United to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils completed a deal to bring the French defender to Old Trafford from Real Madrid this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to bolster his options at the back.

Varane, 28, started his first Premier League game for Manchester United on Sunday as he helped the Red Devils to keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

The French defender will now be hoping to help Manchester United find some improved defensive stability as they look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood was impressed by what he saw from Varane in a Manchester United shirt on Sunday and he thinks he will end up being an excellent signing for the Red Devils.

“I thought he was steady,” said Sherwood when asked about Varane’s display.

“Look, Van Dijk has made such a difference to Liverpool when he came in there. This boy could be a Rolls Royce like him. He moves like him.

“He’s aggressive on [Adama] Traore, he knows how quick he is, he’s seen him in Barcelona’s B team he knows all about him, everyone knows him around European football.

“He reads danger and he sniffs it. He’s in the right place nine times out of 10. I thought it was solid, something to build on.”

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in their next Premier League game on Saturday 11 September after the international break.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip