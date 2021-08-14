‘Clinical, deadly’: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Man United’s 5-1 win over Leeds

Rio Ferdinand could not hide his delight after Manchester United raced to a thrilling 5-1 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United paraded their new signing Raphael Varane in front of a packed Old Trafford before kick-off ahead of their Premier League opener.

The Red Devils, who are looking to challenge for the title this season, began brightly and they took the lead in the 30th minute through Bruno Fernandes’ close-range finish.

Luke Ayling netted in the 48th minute to pull the visitors level, but Manchester United soon ran away with it, as goals from Mason Greenwood and a double from Fernandes put the hosts in control.

Fred then added a fifth for the home side in the 68th minute to add yet more gloss to the scoreline.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was thrilled by the way his old side performed in front of their home fans.

“What a result,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport. “We asked for atmosphere, we expected it before the game and they brought it, the Manchester United fans.

“The Leeds fans played their part too. They were noisy for a period but 10 minutes into the second half, it was quiet in that area because of the way this Man United team came out.

“They played in moments today, and boy did they give us some moments.

“Clinical, deadly, and they’ve still got players to come back. This is the way you want to start the season.”

Manchester United, who finished second in the Premier League table last season, will take on Southampton in their next top-flight game next Sunday.

