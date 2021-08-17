‘Perfect’: Rio Ferdinand names two players Man United should look to sign

Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United should look to sign Saul Niguez or Declan Rice before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Red Devils have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having completed deals for both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League campaign with an impressive 5-1 victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday as they got their season off to a solid start.

With the transfer window still open, the Red Devils continue to be linked with a number of potential new signings before the window closes at the end of August.

According to former Manchester United defender Ferdinand, the Red Devils should consider making a move to sign either West Ham’s Rice or Atletico Madrid’s Saul if they become available before the window closes.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I think if the right player becomes available for the right price, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go and get him.

“The problem is who is out there and who could be a good fit? Saul Niguez would be a perfect fit and he’s asking price was £160m a couple of years ago, now it’s more like £40-50m.

“In today’s game that’s a decent price for someone like him who has Champions League experience. I’m a big fan of his. If you can get him in this window, I think you do it.

“I think Declan Rice would be a massive addition to this squad. I’m a massive fan of his. I would love to see him keep progressing.

“He was brilliant for England in the summer. I think if West Ham keep him they’ve done unbelievably well. I think he does well staying at West Ham or if he goes.”

Manchester United will look to make it two wins in a row in the Premier League when they take on Southampton away from home on Sunday afternoon.

