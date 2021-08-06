David De Gea will definitely be staying at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s future at Old Trafford has been a talking point over the last few months after he fell out of favour at times last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dean Henderson took over as Manchester United’s number one between the posts for long spells last term as De Gea was limited to 26 appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

De Gea did make something of a comeback towards the end of the campaign and he was chosen to start in goal for Manchester United’s Europa League final showdown with Villarreal back in May.

Despite the recent speculation linking the former Atletico Madrid star with a move away from Old Trafford, Italian journalist Romano reckons that De Gea will be staying at the club beyond the summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “David De Gea is staying at Manchester United. I always say this but his salary is the problem.

“He has a huge salary and no-one in the market is looking for a top goalkeeper like De Gea.”

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

