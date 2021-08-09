Paul Pogba is likely to stay at Manchester United beyond the end of the summer transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current contract with the Red Devils.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent months due to the fact that his contract with the club is due to expire at the end of next season.

Manchester United are likely to be keen to resolve Pogba’s future as soon as they can rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Pogba is likely to remain at Manchester United this summer as things stand.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “As I always said, the feeling around Manchester United is at the end of the window, Paul Pogba will be staying at Manchester United. They’re convinced Paul Pogba has the chance to stay.

“The main problem is Pogba’s contract because he’s out of contract in one year. They have no agreement with Pogba and Mino Raiola to extend.

“Manchester United are in talks with Pogba and Raiola but an agreement isn’t in place. They want to fight for Pogba. They want to keep Pogba at the club this summer and maybe extend his contract in the coming months.

“It won’t be easy, but they’re trying.

“At the moment PSG are only thinking about signing [Lionel] Messi and signing also Pogba would be even more complicated after going on Messi and many other players.

“So that’s why with Messi going to PSG, the chances of Manchester United keeping Pogba at the club this summer are huge.”

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season.

They will kick off their new campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

