There is “nothing imminent” regarding a possible transfer away from Manchester United for Anthony Martial this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The France international’s situation at Old Trafford has been a talking point in recent weeks after the Red Devils bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old was limited to just 17 starts in the Premier League for the Red Devils last season and he scored four goals and made three assists for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the top flight.

Martial has been linked with a possible transfer to Inter Milan this summer as the Serie A side look to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

However, according to Italian journalist Romano, there is nothing currently in the pipeline with regards to that proposed transfer.

Speaking in an interview with The United Stand, Romano said on reports linking Martial to Inter Milan: “[There is] nothing imminent.

“I’m told there are links with Inter but it’s not their first option. There’s nothing advanced with the agent of Martial.

“I can’t say ‘no’ because Inter are going for 10 different players now. They’re negotiating for [Duvan] Zapata, [Edin] Dzeko – many players. They could change their mind and go Martial. At the moment, there is nothing.”

Martial played 46 minutes of Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Everton in their pre-season friendly at the weekend.

The Red Devils will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

