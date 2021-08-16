Manchester United will “try again” to convince Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford and sign a new contract, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire next summer.

The 28-year-old has inevitably been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with PSG and Real Madrid both regularly touted as possible destinations for the World Cup winner.

Pogba underlined his importance to the Manchester United team on Saturday when he made four assists in a superb performance in the Red Devils’ 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener.

According to Romano, Pogba is poised to stay at Old Trafford beyond the close of the summer transfer window, and Manchester United are set to make renewed attempts to get him to sign a new contract.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, Romano said: “Manchester United have always been confident to keep Paul Pogba this summer.

“Also before Messi deal and PSG rumours, same position: Pogba is staying.

“Talks ongoing since weeks with Mino Raiola to extend the contract – no agreement yet. But Man Utd will try again.”

Manchester United will travel to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday next weekend.

