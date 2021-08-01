‘Let’s see’: Fabrizio Romano makes claim about next Man United signing

Fabrizio Romano believes that Manchester United could be looking to bolster their options at right-back as they eye their next summer signing.

The Red Devils have already been busy in the summer transfer window so far and they last week announced a deal to land defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Varane’s move comes after Manchester United also agreed deals to land Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho to bolster their squad this summer.

Manchester United inevitably continue to be linked with a host of other potential signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to guide the Red Devils to a Premier League title challenge next season.

Italian journalist Romano believes that Manchester United are looking at right-back as a potential position to strengthen this summer but a move may depend on Diogo Dalot’s situation at the club.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast last week, Romano said: “They have Sancho and after Varane so now they will go potentially for a right-back.

“Let’s see what happens with Diogo Dalot if he is potentially leaving the club to join AC Milan. There is no agreement reached yet.

“I want to clarify for Manchester United and [their pursuit of a] midfielder it’ll be an opportunity.

“I see a lot of questions about [Leon] Goretzka, Saul [Niguez], [Eduardo] Camavinga… They are informed on these players but it’s not a priority now.”

Manchester United finished second and without a trophy last season and the Red Devils will be looking to challenge for the top-flight title next term.

The Red Devils, who have not won the title since 2013, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

