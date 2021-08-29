Fabrizio Romano confirms two players staying at Man United this summer

Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba will definitely be staying at Manchester United beyond the close of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United made huge headlines on Friday when they agreed a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in a blockbuster transfer.

Ronaldo, 36, is returning to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in a then world-record transfer deal.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been a talking point all summer, due mainly to the fact that he has entered into the final year of his contract with the club.

However, according to Italian reporter Romano, Pogba was never mentioned as a possible makeweight in the deal for Manchester United to sign Ronaldo and the French midfielder, along with Cavani, will be staying at the club this summer.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Edinson Cavani is absolutely not considering to leave Manchester United this summer after Cristiano Ronaldo signing. Club also 100% convinced to keep him.

“Paul Pogba is also staying and he’s never been involved in any proposal to Juventus.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to face Wolves on Sunday as they aim to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Southampton last weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip