Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man United fans after deal completed

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he “cannot wait” to line up for Manchester United after his transfer to the Old Trafford club was confirmed on deadline day.

The 36-year-old Portugal international has signed an initial two-year contract with the Red Devils, with the option for a further year, subject to international clearance.

Ronaldo is returning to Old Trafford 12 years after he left Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid in a world-record transfer deal back in 2009.

The Portugal star, who has won more than 30 major trophies in his career so far, could make his debut for the Red Devils this season when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford after the international break.

And the attacker has admitted he can’t wait to play for the Red Devils once again.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” said Ronaldo.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Meanwhile, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his delight at seeing Manchester United complete a deal for Ronaldo.

He added: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano.

“He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad.

“Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

