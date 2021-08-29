Bruno Fernandes reacts to Man United deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Manchester United agree a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer.

The Red Devils sent shockwaves through the world of football on Friday when they confirmed that they had agreed a deal to bring the 36-year-old Portugal international back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United 12 years after he left the club to join Real Madrid back in the summer of 2009.

Fernandes knows Ronaldo well from playing alongside him at international level for Portugal, and the playmaker could not hide his delight after the move was confirmed by his club on Friday.

Posting on Twitter, Fernandes wrote: “‘Agent Bruno’? 💼 😂 Welcome back home @Cristiano.”

Meanwhile, fellow Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was also equally happy to see Ronaldo arrive at Old Trafford.

Rashford wrote: “Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano.”

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand, who played alongside Ronaldo under Sir Alex Ferguson for the Red Devils, was also thrilled to see the Portugese superstar return to the club.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter: “Big respect to the @ManUtd hierarchy for making this happen… @Cristiano is back home & I’m BUZZZING!!! See you soon my friend. RF.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip