‘I’m going to say no’: Paul Merson reacts to Man United deal for Cristiano Ronaldo

Paul Merson doesn’t believe that Cristiano Ronaldo has what it takes to fire Manchester United to the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils announce a deal to re-sign the Portugal international on Friday as they splashed the cash on bringing him back to the club from Juventus.

Ronaldo, 36, is set to rejoin Manchester United 12 years after he left Old Trafford to sign for Real Madrid in a world-record transfer deal.

The Portugal international scored 29 goals and made three assists in 33 Serie A games for Juventus last season and he also netted four times in the Champions League.

Manchester United are aiming to be one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season, but former Arsenal star Merson doesn’t think that Ronaldo is going to have enough of an impact to win them the title.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Saturday afternoon, Merson said: “I don’t think he will be nowhere near as good [as last time in the Premier League]. 50 per cent [as good]?

“His numbers are still phenomenal, don’t get me wrong, but if he does it at 36 in the Premier League, you’d have to think he is not human!

“Does it knock [Mason] Greenwood and [Jadon] Sancho back? They will certainly be able to watch him and think, ‘This is how I’ve got to live my life for the next 10 years because it’s a short career. He will set an example but will he win the league for Man United? I’m going to say no.

“I still sit here now and think, why didn’t they sign Harry Kane to give you a three-, four-year option? This is a big deal for – in my opinion – one season only. He was unplayable last time but I just don’t see that in the Premier League now.”

Manchester United are preparing to travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

