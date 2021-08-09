Roy Keane sends message to Man United chiefs about summer signings

Roy Keane says he has been impressed with Manchester United’s summer transfer business after they concluded deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane – but he still thinks that the Red Devils need “one or two” more additions before the end of the window.

The Red Devils started their summer spending early and they have already agreed deals to bring in England winger Sancho and France defender Varane to bolster their options up front and at the back.

Manchester United will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a number of other potential inbound signings as they consider making some further new additions before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Former Manchester United captain Keane has been highly impressed by the Red Devils’ signings so far but he would like to see some further additions at Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Keane said: “They are two very good signings, particularly Varane with his experience and the problems at the back. Sancho, a young, talented player who did well in Germany.

“But I still think with what Man City have done and Chelsea [signing] Lukaku, Man United still need one or two into the group to really challenge this season.”

Manchester United will host Leeds United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

