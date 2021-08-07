Manchester United remain interested in a deal to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer, according to journalist Peter O’Rourke.

The Red Devils have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having agreed deals to sign both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United, who are aiming to challenge for the title next season after finishing second last term, continue to be linked with further signings before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

Wolves star Neves has been linked with a move away from Molineux this summer, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United both having been touted as possible destinations for the Portuguese midfielder.

Neves scored five goals and made one assist in the Premier League for Wolves last term and also made one appearance for Portugal at Euro 2020 over the summer.

According to reporter O’Rourke, Manchester United retain an interest in signing Neves, while Arsenal are unlikely to pursue a deal following the news that Granit Xhaka will be staying at The Emirates.

Speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast last week, O’Rourke said: “It’s still ongoing. Manchester United are definitely interested [in Neves].

“They received a boost this week in terms of Neves. We all know Arsenal were very keen on the Portuguese international but now it seems with Xhaka set to stay at the Emirates Stadium, it kills off Arsenal landing Neves.

“I don’t think they could have Neves and Xhaka in the same midfield. Arsenal are looking for bit more of a creative midfielder.

“That clears the path for Manchester United to step up their interest in Neves.

“Manchester United seem like the only option that Neves would have right now to move to another Premier League.

“I think Wolves would find it hard to turn down a sizeable offer for the midfielder right now. You’re probably talking £30m to 35m. If Manchester United were to put that up on the table for Wolves, a deal could possibly happen here.

“Neves, although he is giving out the right signals that he’s focused on the new season and happy at Wolves, he isn’t going to turn down the chance to go to Old Trafford.

“I think it’s a chance he’d jump at right now. It looks like it’s a clear path if Manchester United want to pursue the deal.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip