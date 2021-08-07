Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about debuts for new Man United signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could be ready to make their Manchester United debuts in the Red Devils’ Premier League opener against Leeds United next weekend.

The Red Devils have spent big on bringing the England and France internationals to Old Trafford this summer as Solskjaer moved quickly to bolster his attacking and defensive options.

Manchester United agreed a deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last month and quickly followed that up with an agreement to land Varane from Real Madrid.

Neither player has yet linked up with the Red Devils for training but they are due to report to Carrington in the coming days.

Solskjaer has now suggested that the pair will be ready to feature on the bench when Manchester United host Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford next weekend.

Speaking before Manchester United’s pre-season friendly clash against Everton, Solskjaer said: “They [Sancho and Varane] still haven’t trained with us and I need to see how they are.

“I can’t see them being available for Everton but hopefully they will be ready to be on the bench [against Leeds].

“We’ve not got everyone back yet and we’re still lacking a few. Every year that there’s a championship it’s difficult. Luke [Shaw], Harry [Maguire], Fred – a few – will only have the Everton game to prepare.

“It’s still not perfect because I think teams with fewer players in tournaments do have an advantage early on but we’re as ready as we can be.

“Fred played nine games over the summer and he’s had three weeks away from us and then two weeks to get ready again, so they should be ready.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

