Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about further Man United signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Manchester United will not be making many further signings before the close of the transfer window next week.

The Red Devils have been busy in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having brought in winger Jadon Sancho, defender Raphael Varane and goalkeeper Tom Heaton so far.

Inevitably, Manchester United are still being linked with a number of potential inbound signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Saul Niguez as the clock ticks down on the summer window.

However, if Solskjaer’s latest comments are anything to go by, Manchester United look unlikely to make any further big-name additions this summer.

Asked by VG if he can see any more signings coming in at Old Trafford before the transfer window closes next week, Solskjaer replied: “I don’t think much is going to happen.

“If something happens it is a bonus, of course.

“You never know what happens in the world of football. There’s about a week left.

“We have had a very good window. We have brought in two great football players. Raphael will lift us a lot, and Jadon will only get better and better.

“We are happy with what we have done, and then we work in the field to become a better team.

“We need to get in better shape, there is no doubt about that. There are many who have played one and a half games. It’s not much. We are laying the foundation now, then it is a long season.”

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton last weekend and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League.

