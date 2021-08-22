Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Paul Pogba for his performance during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The France international, who made four assists in Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds United last weekend, was in good form once again as he set up Mason Greenwood for the Red Devils’ equaliser against the Saints on Sunday.

Fred’s own goal had given the home side the lead in the 30th minute, but Greenwood ended up snatching a point for the visitors when he equalised in the 55th minute.

England legend Lineker was highly impressed by Pogba’s performance for the Red Devils despite their inability to claim all three points.

Posting on Twitter in the second half, Lineker wrote: “Love watching @paulpogba play. Makes the game look so easy. So easy, in fact, that some mistakenly believe he doesn’t always care.”

Just after Greenwood’s goal, Lineker wrote: “Superb from @paulpogba, and @masongreenwood strikes. Would like to see Greenwood play up top. Looks a real box player. Much more so than Martial.”

Pogba’s future at Manchester United continues to be a source of speculation, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder will stay at Manchester United beyond next year or not.

