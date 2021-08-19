‘Maybe’: Chris Sutton makes prediction about Man United star Mason Greenwood

Manchester United could be in with a chance of winning the Premier League title this season if Mason Greenwood steps his game up for the Red Devils, according to Chris Sutton.

The Red Devils kicked off their Premier League campaign in style on Saturday with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Greenwood, 19, played the full 90 minutes in the top flight clash and scored one of the Red Devils’ goals against the Whites in their season opener.

The teenager started 21 games for the Red Devils in the Premier League last season, scoring seven goals and making two assists in a total of 31 top-flight outings.

Sutton was highly impressed by what he saw from Greenwood against Leeds United at the weekend, and he thinks that the teenager could hold the key for Manchester United in terms of their title challenge this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sutton said: “Of course, there was Paul Pogba and his assists, but Mason Greenwood as a centre-forward… I thought that his performance was exceptional.

“When you actually look back at last season, it was a bit of a write-off for him.

“I know he finished the season OK, but what he did the previous season when he burst onto the scene, I think everybody expected last season to be absolutely massive for him and for him to perform at such a high level.

“It’s like having a new player for Manchester United this season. I don’t want to go too early on him, but before the start of the season you are thinking it’s going to be [Edinson] Cavani – they are going to have to rely on Cavani.

“But his performance against Leeds was that good where you’re thinking, could Ole have actually thought before a ball was kicked this season… Greenwood, can I rely on him as well as Cavani?

“I didn’t think before a ball was kicked Manchester United could win the league this season, because I think there are better teams and better squads.

“Maybe the centre-forward position might be an issue, because of Cavani’s age and whether he will play enough of the games.

“But if Greenwood comes to the fore maybe, just maybe, they are in with a shout.”

Greenwood will be hoping to start when Manchester United take on Southampton away from home in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip