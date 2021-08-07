Manchester United remain keen on a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid but are struggling to settle on a fee with the Spanish club, according to journalist Peter O’Rourke.

The Red Devils were linked with a move to sign the England right-back earlier on in the summer transfer window and were reported to have had an initial bid knocked back by Atletico Madrid.

Trippier, 30, was a solid performer for England at Euro 2020 as he made one assist in five appearances for Gareth Southgate’s men to help them reach the final.

Manchester United continue to be linked with a possible move for the former Spurs star, who made six assists in 28 games last season to help Atletico win the La Liga title.

According to journalist O’Rourke, Manchester United retain an interest in landing Trippier and the player would be keen on a move to Old Trafford – but they are yet to meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price.

Speaking on The Football Terrace Podcast, O’Rourke said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in a new right-back.

“Kieran Trippier has been the number one target throughout the summer. So far, Manchester United are finding Atletico Madrid a hard club to deal with right now. That’s the hold up with that one.

“Trippier would be very keen to move back to the Premier League and move back to Manchester United.

“There’s no problems on the player’s side. They’ve just go to agree a fee with Atletico who are looking close to £35m for Trippier right now.

“That’s probably a bit too steep for Manchester United unless they can get some players out the exit door.”

Manchester United, who have already agreed deals for Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton this summer, will start their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

