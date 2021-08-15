Bruno Fernandes is backing Raphael Varane to make a big impact at Manchester United following his transfer to Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old France defender was paraded in front of a full house at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime after his move to Manchester United was finally confirmed before kick-off against Leeds United.

Varane has signed an initial contract to keep him at Manchester United until the summer of 2025, and he will be expected to go straight into the starting line-up at Old Trafford when he is fully fit following his summer break.

Manchester United playmaker Fernandes, who hit a hat-trick in their 5-1 rout of Leeds United in their Premier League opener on Saturday, is expecting Varane to make an instant impact and help the Red Devils to challenge for the Premier League title.

Speaking to MUTV, as quoted by Metro, Fernandes said of Varane: “As everyone knows he is a big player.

“As everyone knows when you come to this club you have to make impact.

“I think Rapha is ready, he played for one of the biggest clubs in the world in the past, he won many trophies and he will come to help us to be better – but at the same time I think he will be helped from Victor [Lindelof], from H [Harry Maguire], from Phil Jones.

“All of them will help him to settle down in the club, to settle in the country, to the Premier League.

“We are here to help everyone. Jadon is already an English player, but we are here to help him settle the quickest possible.”

Manchester United, who finished second and without a trophy last season, will take on Southampton away from home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

