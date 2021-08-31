Raphael Varane has described Harry Maguire as a “good player” after he made his first appearance alongside the Manchester United captain on Sunday.

The France international made his first appearance for the Red Devils since completing his big-money move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the 1-0 victory against Wolves at Molineux.

Both Maguire and Varane worked hard to keep the likes of Adama Traore at bay as the Red Devils returned to winning ways in the top flight.

Varane, 28, has been brought in to add more defensive stability to the Red Devils’ team as they look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

And the France international says he enjoyed lining up alongside Maguire in the heart of Manchester United’s defence for the first time.

Asked to assess his partnership with Maguire, Varane told MUTV: “Very good. He’s a good player.

“We had good communication, that’s very important, and the same spirit: to fight and to win the game.”

Asked about his Premier League debut, Varane added: “It’s a good feeling! I was very, very happy to be here and to help the team get this victory. The feeling is absolutely amazing.

“The Premier League is very intense. The game it’s very fast and you know when you play this game, you are very concentrated and it’s very intense.

“I came here for that feeling.”

Varane and Maguire are set to line up alongside each other once again when Manchester United return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip