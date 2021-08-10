Manchester United are ready to accept an offer of £50m from Inter Milan for Anthony Martial, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Inter Milan have identified Martial as a potential replacement for Chelsea FC-bound Romelu Lukaku in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The same article states that the Belgium international looks set to return to the south west London side in a £98m deal before the close of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Inter will look to target Martial once Lukaku’s transfer to Chelsea FC goes through as the Serie A champions attempt to fill the void that will be left by the Belgian forward.

The Sun goes on to write that the Italian side want to sign Martial on a season-long loan deal but Manchester United would prefer to sanction the permanent sale of the France international.

Having said that, the British newspaper claim that Manchester United would be willing to accept an initial loan deal provided an obligation to buy was included as part of the deal.

Manchester United would be looking to recoup close to their initial £50m outlay on the French forward if the Old Trafford outfit are to sell the 25-year-old.

