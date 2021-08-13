Man United reject £50m offer for Anthony Martial from Inter Milan - report

Manchester United have turned down a £50m proposal from Inter Milan for Anthony Martial, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 13 August 2021, 07:30 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester United have rejected a £50m proposal for Anthony Martial from Inter Milan, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have rejected a big-money offer for Martial from the Italian side despite signing Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer.

The same article states that Inter Milan were prepared to pay £50m for Martial as the Serie A side look to sign a long-term replacement for Chelsea FC-bound Romelu Lukaku.

According to the same story, Manchester United have emphatically stated that Martial is not for sale in the current transfer window despite lingering questions surrounding the Frenchman.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Martial a huge vote of confidence despite the 25-year-old’s inconsistent performances.

The Daily Mail outline that Solskjaer’s squad is currently stretched in the forward department given Marcus Rashford’s shoulder injury and Edinson Cavani’s extended leave after the Copa America.

Martial scored four goals and made three assists in 22 games in the Premier League last season.

The 25-year-old has netted 78 times in 258 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Manchester United.

Martial moved to the Red Devils in an initial deal worth £36m from AS Monaco in the 2015 summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ian Wright
‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Reporter: Tottenham getting 'really serious' about signing Lautaro Martinez
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in three-way battle to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria - report
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic: What I really think of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man United link to Eduardo Camavinga
Related Articles

Home »
Ian Wright
‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Reporter: Tottenham getting 'really serious' about signing Lautaro Martinez
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal in three-way battle to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria - report
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic: What I really think of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano gives update on Man United link to Eduardo Camavinga
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network