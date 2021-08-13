Manchester United have rejected a £50m proposal for Anthony Martial from Inter Milan, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have rejected a big-money offer for Martial from the Italian side despite signing Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer.

The same article states that Inter Milan were prepared to pay £50m for Martial as the Serie A side look to sign a long-term replacement for Chelsea FC-bound Romelu Lukaku.

According to the same story, Manchester United have emphatically stated that Martial is not for sale in the current transfer window despite lingering questions surrounding the Frenchman.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Martial a huge vote of confidence despite the 25-year-old’s inconsistent performances.

The Daily Mail outline that Solskjaer’s squad is currently stretched in the forward department given Marcus Rashford’s shoulder injury and Edinson Cavani’s extended leave after the Copa America.

Martial scored four goals and made three assists in 22 games in the Premier League last season.

The 25-year-old has netted 78 times in 258 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Manchester United.

Martial moved to the Red Devils in an initial deal worth £36m from AS Monaco in the 2015 summer transfer window.

