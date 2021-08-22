Manchester United aren’t planning a swoop to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the 20-time English champions aren’t pursuing a deal for the 21-year-old despite recent transfer speculation linking Manchester United with a swoop for the Frenchman.

The same article states that Manchester United are in the market to sign a midfielder but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are well-stocked in the midfield department so the Red Devils aren’t under any immediate pressure to strengthen in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, Tchouameni has been inevitably linked with Manchester United given that Solskjaer needs a long-term replacement for 33-year-old Nemanja Matic.

However, the Manchester Evening News write that the Red Devils haven’t held any talks with AS Monaco about signing Tchouameni in spite of reports to the contrary.

The media outlet add that the 20-time English champions haven’t been in discussions with Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to contradict speculation this summer suggesting that Manchester United are in the race to sign the 18-year-old.

Manchester United have signed Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, as well as veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton, in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Southampton in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

