Manchester United are still thinking about signing a new midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that although Manchester United have already signed Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane in the current transfer market, the Red Devils may still do some more business.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions believe they still need reinforcements in the middle of the park if Manchester United are going to challenge for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

According to the same story, the Manchester United board are looking at potential midfield recruits in the final weeks of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Eurosport write that the Red Devils have earmarked Camavinga and Neves as “interesting options” to add more depth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield options.

The same article states that Manchester United haven’t made any progress on a deal to sign a defensive midfielder such as West Ham star Declan Rice or Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi.

Manchester United started their summer spending spree with a £71m deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund after a lengthy pursuit of the England international.

The Red Devils signed Varane from Real Madrid to partner Harry Maguire at centre-half.

