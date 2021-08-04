Manchester United have 12 months to work on a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign Haaland to complete his Red Devils team after signing a new three-year deal at Old Trafford.

The same article states that Solskjaer narrowly missed out on a deal to sign Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg 18 months ago when the Norway international opted to move to Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United.

According to the same story, the Red Devils boss has 12 months to put Manchester United at the front of the queue to sign Haaland when his contract clause comes into play next summer.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Haaland will be available for €75m next summer when a contract release clause in his current deal with Dortmund is available to be activated by potential suitors.

The media outlet stage that Manchester United could have one advantage given that Solskjaer worked with Haaland at Molde before the Norwegian’s move to Dortmund.

Manchester United will have a lot of work to do given Haaland is likely to attract suitors from around Europe, according to the report.

Haaland has scored 57 times in 59 games over the past 18 months at Dortmund.

