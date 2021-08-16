Manchester United will push hard to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to Raphael Honigstein.

The 21-year-old’s future has been a talking point in the headlines all summer following his electric form for Borussia Dortmund in recent months.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s most exciting young talents and he has been in superb form for the German side since joining them in January 2020.

The Norway international scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last season and he has already scored twice and made two assists in one game this term.

Haaland was linked with a move to Chelsea FC earlier in the summer window but a switch failed to materialise.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in signing the attacker in the past but there has been no concrete move as of yet.

According to German journalist Honigstein, Manchester United are likely to revive their interest in signing Haaland next summer as they look to try and bring him to Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Honigstein said: “I think Man United by doing a stop-gap deal with [Edinson] Cavani have shown their hand to a certain extent.

“I think they will push for Haaland next season. They’ll really try to make it happen. They’ll be encouraged by the connection that exists between Haaland and Solskjaer.

“The reason I wouldn’t get too excited as a Manchester United fan is because Manchester United thought they had already done a deal with Haaland last time around because of the strong connection between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erling Haaland.

“Ultimately, they couldn’t accept the terms of the deal. They weren’t prepared to put in a release clause.

“Haaland and [Mino] Raiola realised that Dortmund might be a more natural stepping stone before he goes straight into the Premier League when Haaland was still growing as a player.”

Manchester United will travel to Southampton in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

